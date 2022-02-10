No Turning Back For Mana Martinez

“Maybe I didn't have a choice,” laughs Martinez, who faces Ronnie Lawrence this weekend in his hometown of Houston. “My father actually had a couple pro fights. He went 2-0 and he was doing open-hand pankration. They weren't wearing gloves and the only punches that were allowed to the face were open-hand slaps and closed-fist to the body. He grew up doing that, and my mom had a little bit of a boxing background.”

And once Leomana turned four, he was put in a karate class and the die was cast.

“I fell in love and I haven't turned back since,” he said. “It's been a lifelong journey and you could say that maybe I didn't have a choice, but I wouldn't want to have it any other way.”

That love of the game is evident when you watch Martinez fight, and it’s clear when he talks about it that this isn’t simply a way for him to earn a paycheck. He’s after more than that.

“I don't want to settle for just being regular or average,” said Martinez. “I want to be great and collect some belts before this whole career of mine comes to an end. I've always had that competitive drive and I hate to lose; I don't like it one bit. If you look back at when I fought on Dana White: Looking for a Fight and I got to speak on the mic, I said it straight up: I want to be the best and I know to be the best I gotta fight in the best organization, and that's for the UFC. So here I am in the UFC now, second fight in my hometown, an amazing opportunity and it's just gonna be another step in this journey to becoming the best.”

That win over Jose Johnson in front of the UFC President at Fury FC 46 last May came eight months after a submission loss to Drako Rodriguez on Dana White’s Contender Series that snapped a five-fight winning streak and was the middle victory in what is now a three-fight win streak. In August, Martinez made a successful UFC debut with a split decision win over Guido Cannetti, and it was an emotional victory for “ManaBoi,” who saw his longtime coach Saul Soliz pass away just 11 days before the bout.

When it was over and he returned to Houston, he got a message from UFC vet and renowned coach James Krause.