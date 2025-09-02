No Shortcuts For Reito Tsutsumi | Canelo vs Crawford

That’s a maturity built with confidence and from a life in the sport he’s been competing in since he was a child. So if sacrifices had to be made, he made them. It’s part of the gig, and he’s willing to keep making them to get to where he wants to be.

“I’ve faced many setbacks in my boxing life so far,” he said. “But since I was little, I’ve been steadily doing what needed to be done, and I want to make sure I have a boxing career with no regrets.”

No regrets. That seems to be the theme with Tsutsumi, and it’s a good philosophy to have. So there are no shortcuts in the gym or the ring. And absolutely no instances of overlooking the man across the ring from him on fight night.

“I do think about the future, but right now I’m focused only on the fight in front of me and on giving everything I’ve trained for,” said Tsutsumi, who eventually wants to give his fans back home the kind of show he’s been delivering for U.S. crowds.

“People around me tell me they want to see me fight in Japan. Before I fight there, I want to become even stronger so that I can show the Japanese fans my best self.”

That may come sooner rather than later for the ambitious up and comer, who plans on delivering a fight to remember on September 13.

“Through this fight, I want more people around the world to know my name,” Tsutsumi said. “I want to use the experience I gain on this big stage to go somewhere no one else can reach.”