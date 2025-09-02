No Shortcuts For Reito Tsutsumi | Canelo vs Crawford

Despite being just two fights into his professional career, Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi is no stranger to big events, having competed in New York City’s Times Square and Queens’ Louis Armstrong Stadium. But the 22-year-old does admit that he was a little taken aback when approached about a September 13 fight in Las Vegas on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard.
“At first, I was surprised, but I immediately thought, ‘I want to take it,’” he said through translator Yosuke Kaneko.
So he’s ready for 60,000-plus fans in Allegiant Stadium when he meets Javier Martinez?
“Of course, I’m ready,” Tsutsumi beams, not at all exhibiting the response you would expect from a rookie in the pro game fighting far from his home in Chiba. Maybe that’s why he was named an ambassador of The Ring magazine while being seen by fight game insiders as the type of talent that can bring another world title to Japan and follow in the footsteps of countrymen Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani.
That’s a lot of pressure dealing with that kind of hype, but Tsutsumi isn’t feeling it yet.
“I haven’t had much experience with that yet, so I’m not sure, but I want to be able to enjoy that aspect, as well. And having this kind of experience on such a big stage before future world title fights will definitely benefit me going forward.”
Truer words were never spoken. After an impressive amateur career, it was clear that Tsutsumi could fight, and while being thrown into the deep end of the pool immediately isn’t the path for most, the southpaw is swimming like a champ, even though he wasn’t particularly pleased with his debut against Levale Whittington in May, a win is a win, and he got it.
“My debut fight left me with some regrets,” he said. “But I think it was a good experience. In the September fight, I want to show that I’ve grown and get a convincing win.”
He was a lot more convincing in July, as he dropped Michael Ruiz three times en route to a second-round TKO win. Next up is the 7-2 (4 KOs) Martinez, who ended a nearly three-year layoff in April, losing a split decision to Wayne Lawrence.
“He looks very tough and comes forward aggressively,” said Tsutsumi of his foe. “I haven’t faced that type in a pro fight yet, so I’m excited to see how the fight plays out.”
On paper, it may look like another win for the super featherweight prospect, but in reality, given the buzz surrounding Tsutsumi, everyone who faces him will be showing up intent on scoring the upset and taking some of that buzz for themselves. Again, that’s pressure having a target on your back, but, not surprisingly, he welcomes it.
“I think my opponent will come in determined to seize this opportunity,” Tsutsumi said. “I just want to focus on bringing out everything I’ve built up and having a fight with no regrets.”
That’s a maturity built with confidence and from a life in the sport he’s been competing in since he was a child. So if sacrifices had to be made, he made them. It’s part of the gig, and he’s willing to keep making them to get to where he wants to be.
“I’ve faced many setbacks in my boxing life so far,” he said. “But since I was little, I’ve been steadily doing what needed to be done, and I want to make sure I have a boxing career with no regrets.”
No regrets. That seems to be the theme with Tsutsumi, and it’s a good philosophy to have. So there are no shortcuts in the gym or the ring. And absolutely no instances of overlooking the man across the ring from him on fight night.
“I do think about the future, but right now I’m focused only on the fight in front of me and on giving everything I’ve trained for,” said Tsutsumi, who eventually wants to give his fans back home the kind of show he’s been delivering for U.S. crowds.
“People around me tell me they want to see me fight in Japan. Before I fight there, I want to become even stronger so that I can show the Japanese fans my best self.”
That may come sooner rather than later for the ambitious up and comer, who plans on delivering a fight to remember on September 13.
“Through this fight, I want more people around the world to know my name,” Tsutsumi said. “I want to use the experience I gain on this big stage to go somewhere no one else can reach.”