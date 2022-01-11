COURT MCGEE: NO MORE WAITING

Now a 37-year-old veteran who has made 18 trips into the Octagon, the proud father of three has finally reached a stage in his life and his career where breaking camp at home in Utah and jetting to wherever he’s slated to compete isn’t accompanied with uneasiness, nerves, and an assortment of questions that no fighter wants at the forefront of their mind when they’re readying to step into battle.

“For years, I was so worried about getting cut and injuries and I’d lose my mind comparing myself to all these other athletes and all these other things,” admitted McGee, who takes on Ramiz Brahimaj on Saturday night in Las Vegas, looking to earn consecutive victories for the first time since making the transition to welterweight nearly eight years ago. “Now I don’t care about where anybody else is at. I only care about what I’m doing. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody.

“I feel good in every aspect of my life, I want to be in there, and I’m not dreading it,” continued the veteran, who carries a 21-10 (9-9 in the UFC) record into the Octagon this weekend. “I’ve had times where I’ve dreaded fight week. I’ve dreaded the weight cut or the nervousness before I go out, but not this time. I welcome all that stuff. I’m ready, man.”

A lot of McGee’s feelings of uncertainty and anxiety about things stem from his struggles with addiction.

Though he now has more than 15 years of continuous sobriety under his belt, there were times when the thoughtful and durable grinder’s life was dictated by his vices, and the idea of building anything positive, let alone sustaining those things long term, was unfathomable.

Day-by-day, that belief gets a little greater, a little stronger, but the concerns that it could all come crumbling down for one reason or another never fully fade, and when you combine that with the up-and-downs of a career forged inside the cage, it’s easy to understand how those distracting questions and uncomfortable feelings would crop up as fight week drew closer.

But nearly a dozen years into his UFC adventure, the veteran is finally at a place where he’s clear of the thoughts that made readying to step into the Octagon even more challenging, and ready to continue writing the next chapter of his career.