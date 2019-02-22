No Moral Victories For Dwight Grant

“I was ready,” he said. “I fight in Brooklyn, all of Bed-Stuy is coming to that fight. (Laughs) So hopefully, I'm able to get a fight over there; it would be a dream to fight there.”

So call it a dream deferred, but the 34-year-old welterweight still wanted a quick turnaround, which brings him to Prague for a Saturday meeting with Italy’s Carlo Pedersoli. And while Grant showed just how dangerous he could be in his Contender Series knockout of Tyler Hill, he learned a key lesson in the Ottow fight that may make him even more deadly on fight night.

“I'm happy that it (the Ottow fight) happened because I think I've been fighting on auto-pilot for the past two or three fights,” he said. “I'm fighting in a way that allows me to get the KO, but I didn't grow enough to be able to stop what happened to me in the last fight. My loss before that (to Chase Owens in 2011) was very similar to this one, where there wasn't a lot of activity, the guy was just moving away. But I learned, now that it happened twice, that it was something wrong with me. And I can't let that happen again.

“All I've been doing since I got back is preparing myself to finish the fight no matter where it goes, and no more trying to finish a specific way,” Grant continues. “I like things to work a certain way, I like things to be in order, and I see a specific finish with a particular hand, a particular quarter-turn, and I keep trying to set it up that way. And if it doesn't happen, I'll end up freezing and waiting around. No more of that. Now I'm allowing myself to go everywhere and do everything. I'm gonna make sure I get the finish, no matter what. It's gotta end.”

When it does, Grant expects to be the one left standing. He knows the point game, he’s been the victim of it before, and he’s vowing to do anything in his power to make sure it doesn’t take away what he loves the most about this sport.

“I came from kickboxing and I understand points, and what hurt my feelings even more is that I thought I won by points,” he said. “I know that no matter what anybody says when I fight them, they're going to try to take me down. The only thing that bothers me is that what excites me about fighting and what made me do it instead of becoming a professional skateboarder or a stuntman or building computers was that I remember having crazy hard sparring matches and having so much fun with my friends. I like the fray and the brawl of a fight. There's nothing more fun than that. So the idea that I'm gonna be doing it and the other person's gonna be trying to stay away and hide, it did make me upset before. But now, the game is not just getting into a brawl and getting the finish; the game is luring them into a position to where they have no choice but to either bite down on their mouthpiece or climb out the cage altogether.”