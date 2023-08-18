No Holding Back For Andrea Lee

Heading into this weekend’s bout with Silva, the 34-year-old Louisiana resident is 5-5 under the UFC banner, with each of her setbacks coming on the scorecards, and three of them being split decisions. If one judge saw one round differently in any of those contests, Lee is in a totally different position, both in terms of the rankings and how fans and media view her in relation to Silva and the division as a whole.

It’s easy to say, “don’t leave it in the hands of the judges,” but finishing fights when competing at this level is difficult, and becomes increasingly more challenging the further up the divisional ladder you climb.

As such, fighters like Lee endeavor to separate their performance from the result, making sure to acknowledge and build on what they did well and tighten up the areas where improvements could still potentially be made.

“Because I felt so good about my performance, I was able to take away all the good things that I did, and I was able to take away the things that I didn’t do that maybe I should have capitalized on or I could have done more of, which maybe would have gotten me the win and the judges’ decision,” Lee said, reflecting on the bout with Barber.