No Going Back For Michael Chiesa

He couldn’t stop cutting to 155 pounds though, not when he seemed to break through as a contender in the division, so he trudged on and picked up another Performance of the Night-earning submission win over Beneil Dariush a few months later.

Injuries and back-to-back submission losses to Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis halted Chiesa’s momentum, though, and missing weight for the latter – which Chiesa says is the “only embarrassing moment of his career” - was the final straw. He called up Bo Sandoval at the UFC Performance Institute and asked for help to rebuild his body for the welterweight division. Six months later, he earned a submission win over Carlos Condit followed by a unanimous decision victory over Diego Sanchez.

“I’m a true welterweight,” Chiesa said. “There’s no going back.”