No Fight of the Night, Millender Wants Performance Bonus

Now that’s a frightening prospect for the rest of the 170-pound weight class, but that literal hunger was quite the motivator for Millender on his way to the UFC. Now that he’s here and established, will he lose some of that fire?

“Oh, no not at all,” he said. “I’ll find something else to make me hungry. I still have two little boys that want everything every time I go into a store, and I hate telling them no, even though I do it sometimes just because we can’t completely spoil them. (Laughs) So the hunger is never gonna go anywhere. The whole goal for me is not just to be rich. I want to be the best ever. So until I’m retired and considered the best ever, my hunger is still gonna be there.”

The best ever. It’s an abstract goal, but it’s also one that is on the table for any fighter at this level. Sure, it will take talent, skill, a little luck and the right dance partners, but what a place to be in, where all the right moves can make someone an all-time great. So in Millender’s eyes, what will it take to be the best ever?

“Never losing again,” he said. “Beat everybody they put in front of me, and just be impressive. My ideal goal is to win every fight from now until I’m retired and never even lose a round. As long as I continue to do the work I’m doing and working hard and keep the right circle, the good people around me, that goal is gonna happen.”

