No Fans Remind Jonathan Martinez Of The Old Days

“That's the best thing, so I'm kinda excited,” he laughs. “There's no fans, I don't gotta be nervous. I just gotta walk in there. It's pretty much like a street fight back when I was in high school.”

Street fight? Jonathan Martinez?

“There were no fans,” he continues. “So I just go in there, do my job and leave. Not actually leave, but run.”

I’ll say it again. Street fight? Jonathan Martinez? I don’t believe it.

“You don't believe it?” he laughs. “Man, I was bad, I was always fighting. I wanted to fight people just because I wanted to fight.”

That explains how he got here, a 26-year-old prospect with two wins in the UFC heading into his bout against veteran Frankie Saenz. But if you ask the Plainview, Texas product about that Octagon slate, he insists that all is not as it seems.

“To me, I'm still 3-1,” said Martinez, who is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Andre Ewell in February. How controversial? On the MMADecisions.com website, which polls media members, 12 of the 13 polled saw Martinez as the winner. The “Dragon” agreed.

“I felt good in the fight since I thought I did everything to win,” he said. “Then after that, it was like, ‘Damn, they gave me a loss.’ I checked the video again and I was like, 'Man, I did good, blocked all his hits, what else do you want me to do?'”