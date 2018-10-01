No Easy Return For Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett already knew he had that part covered. But would his face hold up after he healed up from the multiple fractures suffered in his February 2018 loss to Jeremy Stephens?

There was only one way to find out.

“My first sparring session, I went in to help Chad Mendes for his fight and he’s one of the toughest, most powerful, explosive fighters out there,” Emmett said. “And I’m going back in there after being on the couch for seven, eight months and then I’m going back and he’s already in his camp full-go and I have to be the body to emulate his opponent. And he hits hard, but after practice, I felt fine, so that was definitely a positive.”

Emmett laughs.

“But I didn’t miss getting hit in the face.”

Before the Stephens fight, Emmett was the one doing the hitting most of the time, and as he won four of his first five UFC bouts, he was rapidly closing in on a title shot at 145 pounds. But after that loss in Orlando, Emmett’s career was in jeopardy.

“It was definitely tough,” he said. “2018, I fought once, I got paid once, I suffered all those injuries and it was definitely a low point in my career and my life. It was tough to wake up and try to stay positive. It was hard when I wake up and the room is spinning. It feels like I was on a small boat in the middle of the ocean during the worst storm of the year. Everything is rocking and moving and I’m nauseous and sick. I would think, ‘Is this ever gonna get better?’ It was a little depressing because I put my entire life and everything that I’ve wanted into this and then it could be over just like that. But I knew deep down inside it would go away and as soon as it did, I would be back in the gym, and once I’m back in the gym, I’ll be back in the Octagon.”

