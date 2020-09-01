No Drama For Korean Zombie

It’s a resume most fighters would envy, yet while the 33-year-old is ranked fourth in the world and will be looking at a shot against 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski with a win this weekend, you can only wonder where Jung would be in his career if not for two years of mandatory military service and several layoffs due to injury. But not surprisingly, he’s not complaining or wondering about what ifs.

“I truly believe that those injuries and the military service has made me what I am,” he said. “I think I could be in a better situation if I had not had injuries and military service, but those things happened. I need to say that after two years of military service and getting surgery eight times, this has made me much stronger mentally and helped me find better ways to rehab and train myself physically.”

Eight surgeries. If anyone has a right to complain about bad luck, it’s Jung, but it’s his positive outlook that has made him one of the most well-liked and respected fighters in the game.

“I think I just adapted myself to what I had to do depending on situations,” he said. “I had experienced some hard times, more mentally with injuries and my military service. But I had accepted those situations and looked for a way I had to deal with them. Same as with the coronavirus pandemic, I looked for a way to modify a fight camp and I prepared for this fight in Korea.”

Ah, COVID-19, the main catalyst behind the world upheaval that has been 2020. You might wonder if the MMA Gods have it in for Jung with this apparent wrench thrown in the works, but the Zombie is more resilient than most, and like he said, he found a way to make the training camp for Ortega work.