NO DAYS OFF PREMIUM WATER NAMED OFFICIAL WATER OF ZUFFA BOXING

“We've built our brand and products around the mission that success is earned through consistency, discipline and showing up for yourself every day," says Manning Sumner, Founder and CEO of No Days Off Premium Water. "Those same values are at the core of every fighter who steps into the ring and the company and community that supports them, making the partnership a natural fit for us. We're proud to support these athletes and fans with premium hydration while expanding the reach of No Days Off Premium Water around the world."

No Days Off will partner directly with Zuffa Boxing athletes as brand ambassadors and will be integrated throughout each event week, with its premium water featured during key moments including press conferences and official weigh-ins. The partnership also includes brand visibility across Zuffa Boxing’s social and digital channels, as well as fan sweepstakes offering VIP experiences at select Zuffa Boxing events.

Produced using reverse-osmosis purification and enhanced with essential minerals including calcium, magnesium, and potassium, No Days Off Premium Water is packaged in recyclable aluminum cans. For more information, visit drinkndo.com.

About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport's rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About No Days Off Premium Water

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand founded by visionary health and wellness entrepreneur Manning Sumner. NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is purified through a seven-step reverse osmosis process, enhanced with proprietary electrolytes and minerals and packaged in infinitely-recyclable aluminum cans. Formulated to be enjoyed anywhere from the gym to the club, the brand is available in alkaline, electrolyte Still and gently carbonated Sparkling. Since its launch in 2023, the brand has expanded to be available at over 3,500 on-premise and retail locations across 20+ markets and secured partnerships with leading events and organizations, most recently UFC Freedom 250 and Zuffa Boxing. Through premium hydration and a commitment to sustainability, NO DAYS OFF empowers athletes, professionals and everyday consumers to perform at their best every day. Inspired by its American Pitbull Terrier logo mark, the brand is committed to giving back by donating a portion of its proceeds to leading canine organizations such as Pets for Vets and local humane societies. For more information, visit drinkndo.com and follow along on social media @drinknodaysoff.