No Bonus Concern, Smith Wants To "Get In And Get Out"

That fact doesn’t hit many fighters until it’s too late, but Smith, who spent plenty of time as a truck driver back in his home state of Ohio, knows that the window is small for a professional athlete, and he’s going to make the most of his time while he’s here. That doesn’t mean he wants to stick around longer than he needs to on fight night.

“Yeah, it’s always like that,” he said. “Get in and get out. I don’t like the Fight of the Night. (Laughs) They get bloody, you get your head beat in, and that ain’t fun.”

There have been no Fight of the Night wars for Smith thus far, and while he’s friends with and a former training partner of Worthy, who replaced Clay Collard, who replaced John Makdessi in this week’s bout, he expects to keep things moving at the pace they’ve been going at thus far. And if you haven’t been paying attention, that’s a fast pace, one so fast that Smith had to be reminded during this August 7 interview that this was the day he earned his UFC contract.

“Oh man,” he said. “It feels like it happened last week. Time flies by.”

But here he is, third UFC fight and already sitting in the featured prelim spot on ESPN.