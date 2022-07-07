Nina Nunes Feels Happier, Healthier, And Ready To Roll

The move up to 125 is one that Nunes said should have happened when the UFC opened the division up in late-2017. Her investment into the strawweight division was too much to give up, though, especially after she went on a four-fight win streak in 2017 and 2018. No longer worried about cutting down to 115, Nunes said she was reminded what it’s like to actually enjoy a fight camp and look forward to fight night rather than first counting down the days to official weigh-ins.

Nunes now feels the power and speed replenished at this weight, and, combined with Raegan now sleeping through the night, she just feels happier and healthier.

Part of that “happier” includes a new weekly tradition throughout camp.

“Every Friday, I get Crumbl cookies,” Nunes said. “I’ve never done that before. The thing I looked forward to at the end of every week was, ‘I get to have a cookie today.’ At 115, it was miserable. I was scared to go anywhere, scared to travel, scared to leave the house because I had to know exactly what I was eating. I didn’t want to eat out. I didn’t eat horrible to make 125 because some people make that mistake and then they miss weight at the class they go up in. I was just happier. I was able to go out to dinner and not be like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to have to go home and run for 30 minutes?’”

On top of a generally improved mood, Nunes is excited to face fellow ex-strawweight Cynthia Calvillo, who made the move up in June 2020. Although Calvillo earned a main event victory over Jessica Eye in her return to 125, she subsequently dropped three in a row to Katlyn Chookagian, Jéssica Andrade and Andrea Lee.