Nina Milošević | Practice Makes Perfect

Nina Milošević made a great deal of history earlier this year when she marched into the Octagon in Belgrade and blew through Hailey Cowan, becoming the first Serbian female to compete, win, earn a finish, and collect a post-fight bonus in the UFC, so it’s understandable that when asked about the experience, the ascending bantamweight standout a little lost for words.
“Oh my god — I can’t explain it,” Milošević said. “You have to feel it. It was madness. It just felt good… Everything aligned and I couldn’t have thought of a better debut. It was amazing.”
In a year that has featured a number of stunning debut efforts, the 30-year-old’s performance in August ranks amongst the best. She patiently but efficiently cut down the American, landing what was available and dealing with the return fire well. With 90 seconds remaining in the round, a straight right to the midsection caused Cowan to double over in obvious agony, prompting Milošević to swarm for the finish.
On her way to the back following her win, UFC’s social media team captured Milošević talking about the countless reps she’d put in preparation for the contest. A few days later, she shared a video on her Instagram account showing her drilling the combinations that floored Cowan with her coach Renato Subotic.
“I think if you do it so many times, it’s just like muscle memory and you don’t even use your brain,” she said. “You do it and do it and just follow the script, and BOOM — then you get the results like magic… It’s like snapping your fingers.”
There is no denying that the connection between Milošević and Subotic has been dynamic, with the rising star unbeaten since teaming up with the highly respected coach. When asked what makes the partnership so effective, “Queen Beast” was quick to heap praise on Subotic.
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“One, he is fully committed; dedicated one thousand percent,” Milošević said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re professional or amateur, if you’re on his team, he’s got you… Number two: there is nobody that understands the game better than him because he’s studied and done it for his whole life and he’s been coaching since he started with martial arts. He really understands the game. I’ve only trained with him two, almost three years. I’ve trained many, many places, but I have to give him credit. Nobody thinks or teaches the way he does, understanding the whole game, not just (with) certain parts. MMA as a whole. He has a brain for it.
“And then of course you have to have a good student that understands, listens, follows, makes the connections,” she added with a laugh. “I’ll give some props to myself, but just a bit.”
The proof doesn’t only come from Milošević's outstanding debut in Belgrade, but also from the fact that she made her professional debut just three years ago when she lost a split decision to Cecilie Bolander.
“It feels weird,” she said. “Three years ago? S***! I already forgot. Oh my god! Wow… Starting off rough and already here? It’s been a hustle, for sure. There are days where it’s like, ‘What is this bulls***!? Is it supposed to be like this?’ and we are here now. Eventually it worked out and I’m very proud… Three years is not a long time to be honest, and I’m very proud of how far I’ve come.”
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Milošević hasn’t lost since that initial meeting with Bolander and this weekend, she aims to take another step forward by turning back Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker on the main card. Her bout’s placement came as a nice surprise for Milošević, who hopes to live up to the billing.
“I do feel honored, and it just gives me more wind behind my wings, more motivation,” she said. “Now I really want to showcase, put in an effort, put on a show.”
Having turned in one of the better debuts of the year, the expectations and attention has been elevated, but the measured and thoughtful Milošević understands anything can happen, and it’s her reaction that matters most,
“We’re always cooking up something,” she said with a smile. “We always have to keep it interesting. There is always going to be some form of surprise… This is the thing: we have the preparations and all that stuff, but we can just prepare so much. There are XYZ factors, How strong is she gonna be? What adjustments has she done since her last fight? And it’s up to me to have the patience while I’m in the cage.”
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That being said, there is only one way that the emerging newcomer will be able to head home happy this weekend.
“I need to win another bonus!” said Milošević, a heavy laugh erupting before she’d even finished her answer. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be happy, even if I win!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.