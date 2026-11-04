Nina Milošević | Practice Makes Perfect

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“I think if you do it so many times, it’s just like muscle memory and you don’t even use your brain,” she said. “You do it and do it and just follow the script, and BOOM — then you get the results like magic… It’s like snapping your fingers.”

There is no denying that the connection between Milošević and Subotic has been dynamic, with the rising star unbeaten since teaming up with the highly respected coach. When asked what makes the partnership so effective, “Queen Beast” was quick to heap praise on Subotic.

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“One, he is fully committed; dedicated one thousand percent,” Milošević said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re professional or amateur, if you’re on his team, he’s got you… Number two: there is nobody that understands the game better than him because he’s studied and done it for his whole life and he’s been coaching since he started with martial arts. He really understands the game. I’ve only trained with him two, almost three years. I’ve trained many, many places, but I have to give him credit. Nobody thinks or teaches the way he does, understanding the whole game, not just (with) certain parts. MMA as a whole. He has a brain for it.

“And then of course you have to have a good student that understands, listens, follows, makes the connections,” she added with a laugh. “I’ll give some props to myself, but just a bit.”