Nina Milošević | Back Home, Ready For The Big Stage

So when UFC announced it would be bringing the Octagon to Belgrade for the first time, “Queen Beast” knew she had to be a part of it, and had a feeling the call would come.

“Oh my God, I was jumping all over,” Milošević said of the moment she finally got the call. “I was on cloud nine, all over the place. It was amazing… Very aligning. I do believe my destiny is written in the stars.”

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Inexplicably pulled toward martial arts from a young age, Milošević was motivated naturally by the allure of combat sports, earning her karate black belt and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt in due time. But things really started to pick up for her in this very city nearly three and a half years ago.

“Belgrade was hosting IMMAF for the first time. I’m the first Serbian fighter to win gold; in Belgrade, for Serbia, for the first time,” she explained. “History was made then, and Saturday night history is made because I’m the first female Serbian fighter signed to the UFC, and I’m going to fight in the same arena that I fought at for IMMAF.”