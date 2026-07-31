Nina Milošević | Back Home, Ready For The Big Stage

Some of the best stories are the ones that come full circle — there’s just something about a closed loop that is pleasing to the human mind.
And for Nina Milošević, her UFC debut offers the closing of that perfect circle while simultaneously opening a new one.
Born and raised in Sweden by a pair of Serbian parents, the 29-year-old grew up taking her holidays in Serbia, visiting relatives and keeping connected with her Balkan roots.
So when UFC announced it would be bringing the Octagon to Belgrade for the first time, “Queen Beast” knew she had to be a part of it, and had a feeling the call would come.
“Oh my God, I was jumping all over,” Milošević said of the moment she finally got the call. “I was on cloud nine, all over the place. It was amazing… Very aligning. I do believe my destiny is written in the stars.”
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Inexplicably pulled toward martial arts from a young age, Milošević was motivated naturally by the allure of combat sports, earning her karate black belt and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt in due time. But things really started to pick up for her in this very city nearly three and a half years ago.
“Belgrade was hosting IMMAF for the first time. I’m the first Serbian fighter to win gold; in Belgrade, for Serbia, for the first time,” she explained. “History was made then, and Saturday night history is made because I’m the first female Serbian fighter signed to the UFC, and I’m going to fight in the same arena that I fought at for IMMAF.”
It was her historic performance at the 2023 IMMAF World Championship that caught the attention of MMA coach Renato Subotić, who invited Milošević to move to Australia and train under his watchful eye.
That same year marked the beginning of the bantamweight’s professional MMA career — a debut that resulted in a split decision loss, to which she’s answered with eight consecutive wins since. The most standout quality, however? Milošević’s impenetrable mindset.
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“I’m here because I believe in myself, believe in my skills… otherwise, why would I go into a cage if I think I’m going to lose?” Milošević said, previewing her matchup this weekend against Hailey Cowan.
“I think she’s a veteran; she knows what she’s doing. But I also think every fighter is beatable. Everyone is lacking something, and on Saturday I’m going to wait for that opening, and I’m going to capitalize on that.”
Heading into the most significant fight of her career, the karate black belt built a camp unique to any from her past — trading in the familiar life she’s built in Australia for the soul-comforting nuances of home.
“In Sydney, I know my way. I have everything I need. But in this camp, I had professionals in every section of what a professional fighter’s life should include,” Milošević said. “Doctors, other pro fighters, nutrition, the whole circle. I have it all backing me, and it’s been an amazing experience.”
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Quite literally building her own camp from the ground up in the mountainous Zlatibor, tucked away in the southwest corner of Serbia, Milošević was met with some of the best training she’s had in her entire professional career.
“I’m positively shocked at how good it feels… I’ve been here already for seven weeks. We moved to the mountains, a thousand meters above sea level. We brought in the best female fighters in Europe, built our own Octagon,” she said.
“I feel like I was training for a title fight; that kind of investment. I’m very happy and now I really feel like a professional fighter in all departments.”
With the foundation laid and the hard work done, the BJJ brown belt is eager to introduce herself to the world.
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“The history is repeating itself,” she said. “It feels amazing, especially because this is my home base. I have people from all over the world coming to watch me and cheer me on. People from Australia, people from Sweden, people from the rest of Europe; so the crowd is definitely going to be my people, and I’m very excited.”
Some people are truly destined for moments like this —where the stars have aligned at the perfect time, and all ribbons of fate have led Milošević back home to take part in yet another historic night inside Belgrade Arena.
“I want the world to learn that (Serbians) don't give up. Never give up. We are very proud people, and we go full speed in whatever we do.”
And to that, we say, “idemo!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.