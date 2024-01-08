Nikolas Motta: Refocused And Realigned

His gym mate, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, also had some helpful hints for Motta.

“At the gym, I was thinking too much sometimes about strategy, and Strickland gave me good advice about having fun. He said the main thing is to don't be so attached. And I think that was good advice. He said that when he learned that, his career got way better and his fights got way better.”

It’s hard to argue with the man at the top of the 185-pound division, and now, a week before Strickland defends his crown for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, it’s up to Motta to get things off to a good start for the Xtreme Couture gym when he faces Australia’s Nolan at the APEX this weekend. It’s a big fight for both, with Motta trying to get back in the win column as the unbeaten Nolan makes his UFC debut. But with six fights, is the “Big Train” ready for the vastly more experienced Motta? That’s a question the Brazilian has, as well.

“I think about that, and I think that makes a lot of difference,” said Motta, a 19-fight pro who has appeared on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil and Dana White’s Contender Series. “But, at the same time, I cannot underestimate him because his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series was very impressive, a real fast knockout. And the guy that he did knock out was good, too. So I cannot underestimate him.”

And he won’t. But he also believes that when it’s time to fight, he’s going to show up in a different way than he did against Ogden. And if you’re the superstitious sort, it may be a good sign that Motta is fighting on the same card as the man who beat him when he was the hotshot making his UFC debut – Jim Miller.

“I'm way more my mature now, and I'm going to see Jim Miller there,” said Motta. “It's going to be funny because when I fought him it was my debut and now I'm fighting a debut guy. So I hope I learned something from Jim Miller and now it's time to use it against the debut guy.”