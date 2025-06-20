Nikolas Motta | Ready Wherever, Whenever

And Australia’s “Big Train” got halted in 63 seconds by Motta in January of last year. That was the beginning of a two-fight win streak for the Brazilian, who is coming off a decision victory over Maheshate in November that lifted his UFC slate to 3-2 with 1 NC. So if it looks like things are coming together for “Iron” Motta, he believes it to be so.

“I know it's not going to be an easy fight,” he said of this weekend’s matchup with Sadykhov.“But I think I'm going to make the best of it and I'm going to give everything to win. Most important, I know that it's going to be the best performance of my life. And that's what the UFC wants to see.”

It’s clear that confidence is high for Motta, who has continued his Ronin-esque ways by traveling to Phuket, Thailand for this training camp. He worked there with the Hickman brothers for the first time after the Nolan fight, and when the opportunity arose to spend a full camp there, he was all over it.

“There’s everything here that we need,” said Motta. “I came over and I was like, the first month's going to be getting in shape. Then I asked for a fight. And when they offered me a fight, it was just after this first month and so I had good time to prepare. I feel ready, and I think you guys are going to see the best version of myself because I'm in great shape.”