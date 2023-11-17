Nikolas Motta Has An 'Old School Mentality'

“I wish there was three rounds at least, or even if I got knocked out, I wish I had the opportunity to go longer, because I was ready to fight five rounds and I worked so hard,” he said. “It sucks that it happened so soon in the fight. I made so many improvements during my camp, so many improvements in my whole game, in my jiu-jitsu, in my striking. So I had so much to show in that fight. Like I said, I was ready to fight five rounds and put on a war and that was crazy. I wasn't expecting that he would do something so smart because he switched to southpaw and he stepped to the side and he threw that elbow that I never expected.”

The loss dropped the Minas Gerais native to 1-2 in the UFC, and it’s a deceiving record because he’s an action fighter who always shows up to throw down, and if not for the flash knockouts against Torres and Jim Miller, it might be a different conversation heading into his Saturday meeting with Trey Ogden.

But the facts are the facts, and this weekend, Motta is feeling the pressure to get the job done at the same APEX in Las Vegas where he earned a UFC contract on season four of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020.