Niko Price Hitting Another Level

With anyone else, you would assume it’s not. With Price, well, maybe it is. And he would be the type to try it, too.

Tickets still available for UFC 240! Get Yours Here!

“I’ll try it in a fight,” he said. “Let me get a guy that shoots like that. Let me get (UFC welterweight champion Kamaru) Usman. He shoots. I’ll jump over him and do it.”

Price laughs, but if you’ve seen him fight, you know that nothing is off the table when it comes to what he will do once the Octagon door is shut. Since his UFC debut in 2016, “The Hybrid” has ended fights via two different submissions to go along with three knockouts. But nothing compares to his July 2018 finish of Randy Brown, a knockout that almost defies description as he halted the New Yorker with hammerfists from the bottom position as his foot held Brown’s head in place.

Sound like something you’ve never seen before? It’s likely that you didn’t before Price pulled it off. It’s not something in the book of conventional striking techniques, and that’s why the 29-year-old has become a must see in a crowded welterweight division heading into his UFC 240 bout with Geoff Neal this Saturday. It’s also a recipe for giving his coaches gray hair.



“I have coaches that want me to do it this way and if it’s not done this way, then it’s not technically right,” said Price. “But my whole life, I’ve never been a technically right person. But I get the job done. Even when I was in football, I was not fast, but I would get the tackle, I would get there, I would make the interception, and I don’t know how I did it, but I did it. It’s a blessing, that’s all I can say.”