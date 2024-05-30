Niko Price Is Happy To Put It On The Line

That’s all that was running through Niko Price’s mind when UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby called him with the news that Alex Morono was willing to step in to fight him at UFC 302.

Price had found out hours earlier that his original opponent, Jeremiah Wells, was injured and wouldn’t be competing on June 1, so getting any fight was a big relief for “The Hybrid.”

He didn’t care that it was a rematch over someone he’d already knocked out, or that it was short notice; all that mattered is he’d be fighting someone in the Octagon for the first time since last July.