Niko Price: ‘Don’t Blink’

“He’s awesome,” Price said. “He has 11 kids, so we’re sitting up there in the high kid area. We’re both fighting for a lot, and it is going to be action-packed and awesome.”

There’s no doubt that Price’s welterweight bout with Oliveira at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker will be an exciting one to watch. The 31-year-old always brings the action to the Octagon and has some of the craziest finishes in the UFC.

Yet for the first time in his career, Price went to the judges’ scorecards in back-to-back fights, and it has been almost exactly two years since he has had a victory. “The Hybrid” has registered 10 wins by knockout and three by submission and his mindset to end a fight in less than 15 minutes is the same heading into this weekend.

“Get it done. Finish. No more judges,” Price told UFC.com “No more worrying about what the refs do and what they don’t see. I’m coming in there to get my dub, simple as that. It won’t be going 15 minutes.”

Entering this camp, the welterweight made changes in training, keeping the same number of sessions, but making them more intense.