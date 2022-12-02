Niko Price Can’t Wait To Fight

It’s been over a year since Price last fought, his last time coming against Alex Oliveira in October 2021. He left the Octagon that night with a unanimous decision win, but has been dealing with injuries and surgery since, which has kept him away. However, he hasn’t let the “stay ready” mentality slip away.

“I’ve been staying in the fight mindset, not letting it get away and getting too heavy or big or malnourished,” Price said. “Just trying to have everything stay ready so when they called, I’m ready to go.”

Order UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Through 14 fights in the UFC, the welterweight has had a mixed bag of results, recording seven wins, five losses and two no contests. As much as Price couldn’t wait to get back to fighting, he knew that his recovery was more important than rushing the process.

“(The hardest part) was watching everyone fight and being like, ‘Dude, I should be fighting these guys right now’, but then you sit back, and I was like, I need to sit back and recover so I can come back and fight these dudes,” Price said. “I’m back now and I’m ready to start going.”