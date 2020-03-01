Nikita Krylov Searching For Perfect Balance

Some may view that as searching for a silver lining from an otherwise disappointing result, but the reality of this sport — as with so many other pursuits in life — is that everyone learns more from their failures than their successes, and it’s only through constantly adapting, adjusting, and working to put the pieces together correctly that a fighter is able to reach his or her full potential.

And despite his most recent setback, Krylov continues to make adjustments and take further steps towards becoming the best version of himself.

One noticeable change he made ahead of this weekend’s clash with Walker was training in the United States for the first time. After kicking off his camp in Thailand, the 27-year-old accepted an invitation to train at American Top Team, the South Florida outpost long considered one of the elite camps in the sport.

“I have trained in Thailand several times already; it’s a great place to start training, gain physical condition and enjoy the climate in Phuket,” began Krylov. “I have long wanted to train in the United States for several weeks, but each time there were different circumstances.

“This time, I flew to the U.S. and was still not sure where I would prepare for the fight. I must thank my friend Yaroslav Amosov for the invitation and Conan Silveira, who welcomed me very warmly at the ATT.”

While he had nothing but praise for the athletes and coaches whom he worked with throughout his stay in Florida, the emerging light heavyweight offered a very thoughtful and measured answer when asked about diversifying his training camp this time around.

“This is a difficult topic,” said Krylov, whose fight with Teixeira was the first time in his career that he’s gone to a decision. “You can search for something new and take something new from each trainer, from each sparring partner, from each gym.

“But there is another opinion that you should just try to surround the seed with the most convenient conditions,” he continued. “You should like your gym, you should trust your team of trainers and your sparring partners should work for you.

“It seems to me that an MMA career is not a search for something new, but a search for a balance between these points of view.”