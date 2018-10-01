Nikita Krylov Ready To Make His Run

Nikita Krylov was 21 years old when he crossed the threshold into the Octagon for the first time, taking on Australian veteran Soa Palelei in a heavyweight contest that closed out the Facebook prelims at UFC 164 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He’d been a professional for all of 13 months when he made the walk to the cage inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center, carrying a 14-2 record, with all of his victories coming by way of stoppage, into his UFC debut.

A few things were immediately apparent on that August evening in the Midwest.

Though unpolished, Krylov’s raw talent was obvious, as was the fact that he was undersized for the heavyweight division. He weighed in the day before at 236 pounds, but stretched out over his six-foot-three frame, the Ukrainian newcomer was considerably smaller than Palelei, who stands six-foot-four and cuts down to the heavyweight limit. Coupled with his edge in experience, Palelei’s size and strength advantages played a part in the outcome, as Krylov landed on the wrong side of a third-round stoppage in a wildly entertaining fight.

After registering his first UFC victory five months later, Krylov relocated to the light heavyweight division, where he was dropped in against streaking former Strikeforce standout Ovince Saint Preux, who put Krylov’s inexperience on full display, putting him to sleep with a Von Flue choke just 89 seconds into the first round of their UFC 171 encounter.

“I can say that the defeat against Ovince Saint Preux taught me how to execute a Von Flue choke because before this fight, I didn't even know that such a submission existed,” Krylov said through a translator, reflecting on his early career inside the UFC cage as he readies to take on former title challenger Glover Teixeira in the co-main event of this weekend’s return to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.