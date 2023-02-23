Nikita Krylov Marches Forward

“It says for me that I’m going forward,” he said when asked what it means to him to be headlining a UFC event for the first time. “My first main event in the UFC is a big deal for me. I’m really happy.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

A 38-fight veteran who turns 31 in a couple weeks, Krylov is a perfect example of a fighter that has been competing on the biggest stage in the sport for an extensive amount of time, but just now appears to be at the point where he’s putting everything together.

He arrived in the UFC at age 21, splitting a pair of bouts at heavyweight before relocating to the 205-pound weight class. He earned five consecutive victories, all by stoppage, between losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Misha Cirkunov before leaving the promotion for four fights, winning all of those by stoppage as well.