Nikita Krylov And Ryan Spann Set To Headline February 25 Fight Night
Light Heavyweights Nikita Krylov And Ryan Spann Will Battle It Out In A Five-Round Main Event At The UFC APEX In Las Vegas On February 25
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi
• Jan. 30, 2023
The chase for a shot at new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill heats up on February 25 when Top 10 contenders Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann square off in the UFC Fight Night main event at the APEX in Las Vegas.
A 17-fight veteran of the Octagon, Krylov showed the best form of his career in 2022, as he knocked out Alexander Gustafsson and decisioned Volkan Oezdemir. This February, he will look to add to his highlight reel against “Superman” Spann, who soared into the Top 10 on the strength of finishes of Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes.