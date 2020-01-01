Nicolas Dalby Rekindled His Fire

“I made the post basically to let people who had been following me know what was going on, because I had a bunch of fans and followers that I felt I owed some kind of explanation,” said Dalby, who makes his third appearance of his second tour of duty in the UFC this weekend at UFC 255, where he takes on streaking veteran Daniel Rodriguez. “As I was writing it, I found out it was pretty helpful for myself as well to get that (out in the open) because when you sit down and write about or talk about stuff in your life, you’re reflecting at the same time.

“It was healing for me to do it and that made me keep going,” he added. “I felt I took a lot from it and it seemed to inspire a lot of people and help some people in similar situations, and that made it all worth it, but it was very helpful for myself, as well.”

His return to competition got off to a bumpy start, as Dalby dropped a split decision to fellow UFC alum Carlo Pedersoli Jr. on September 1, 2018, two days prior to the two-year anniversary of his loss to Sobotta, putting him on a three-fight slide. But finishes of Roberto Allegretti and Philip Mulpeter set up a meeting with Alex Lohore for the Cage Warriors interim welterweight title, and a stoppage victory in the championship rounds set the stage for a “Champion vs. Champion” clash with Ross Houston just under four months later.

The bout turned into one of the more memorable contests of the year, with Houston busting up Dalby early and the Dane returning the favor soon after, resulting in the dueling champions turning the Cage Warriors canvas into an all-crimson Jackson Pollock.

Two minutes into the third round, referee Marc Goddard was forced to stop the bout, deeming the canvas too slippery for the fight to continue, resulting in a no contest verdict.

While some wondered if the lack of a definitive finish would leave Dalby unsatisfied, the veteran welterweight knows the unusual result brought more attention to the fight than it otherwise would have received and is happy with how things played out in the end.