Nicolas Dalby Is Feeling Better Than Ever

While he did not receive the ranked opponent or the NYC opportunity he was hoping for, the Danish veteran is getting to compete ahead of his birthday, and is honestly far more interested in the challenge he’ll be facing inside the Octagon than any of the other particulars about the fight.

And he knows he’s facing a serious challenge on Saturday.

“I care about the fight, and I think Bonfim is an interesting opponent,” he said of his 26-year-old foe, who has registered consecutive first-round submission wins to begin his UFC tenure. “There’s not too much footage to look at, but he’s got a lot of hype and an aggressive style, so that’s an interesting puzzle to solve.

“He’s getting a lot of hype, a lot of resources put into him, and it’s going to be unfortunate that I might be derailing him, but that’s also my opportunity to catch some of that hype and run with it,” continued the Danish veteran, who has gone 5-1 with one no contest verdict since returning to the promotion at home in Copenhagen in the fall of 2019. “I get to get an early birthday present (as well), and I really appreciate that.”