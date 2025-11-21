Nicolas Dalby | Experience Is Key

Dalby will take on Russia's Saygid Izagakhmaev at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday night in a battle between two seasoned veterans of the sport, and as he prepares for his 15th fight in the UFC, Dalby says Octagon experience could prove to be a significant factor in the matchup.

Competing in the Octagon for the first time is an experience that has stymied the progress of big names and world champions from other organizations down the years, and it's something the debuting Izagakhmaev will need to deal with in Doha.

"It is a leap, for sure," said Dalby. "If you go from small regional shows, it's a big jump. But he's fought in ONE FC, so I guess he's felt some of what it feels like.

"But then, of course, when you get to UFC, everything is turned up to 11, and he hasn't fought in three years, so it's going to be interesting to see how much he feels the jitters."