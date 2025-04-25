Nicolas Dalby | 'Danish Dynamite' Still Explosive At 40

The Danish star, who captured Cage Warriors welterweight gold back in 2014 before eventually signing with the UFC the following year, endured a tough time in his first UFC stint.

But now, at the age of 40, Dalby is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the 10th fight of his second stint, as he continues a career that bounced back admirably following his departure from the promotion back in 2016.

When we told Dalby about his milestone, he was genuinely surprised, and said that his second run has surpassed any expectations he might have had following his first stint with the UFC.