Nicolas Dalby: ‘Danish Dynamite’ Is Ready To Take On The Welterweight Elite

In his last performance, the man known as “Danish Dynamite” lived up to his moniker as he demolished highly touted Brazilian prospect Gabriel Bonfim via second-round TKO in Sao Paulo to claim the 23rd win of his professional MMA career.

But that victory was worth more than just another mark in Dalby’s already crowded win column. It was also something of a watershed moment, as he explained during his fight week chat with UFC.com ahead of his bout in Riyadh.

“It felt amazing finally being able to lean into believing in the abilities I have,” he said.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“That’s probably been holding me back for a long time in my career – having too much self-doubt. It’s a fine line between self-confidence and arrogance, and I’ve been maybe a bit too conservative on the self-confidence thing. I went into the last fight, and this one, trusting my abilities more.”

That win put Dalby in line to face ranked opposition next, and when the name of Rinat Fakhretdinov was presented to him, it was the step up in competition he was looking for.

“I was definitely hoping to get a ranked opponent, and I got that,” he explained.

