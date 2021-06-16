Nico Echeverry's Interests Run Far And Wide | UFC Fight Pass

Proudly flaunting the term “Nerd,” Echeverry more than lives up to the name. On top of cage fighting, Echeverry is an avid mathematician, devout video game player, one of the best damn miniature painters around and a top shelf “Dungeon Master.”

At this point, Echeverry is head under water submerged in his “nerd” lifestyle. While some may think somebody would be fortunate enough to be born into this type of personality, that’s not the case for one of the most dangerous men in Texas.

“My stepdad, who my mom married when I was in like 5th grade, wanted to connect with me and brothers, so he introduced us to D&D,” Echeverry explains. “It was pretty cool but I was a kid with a small attention span so I couldn’t really pay attention so it kind of fell away.”

