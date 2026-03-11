NICKY RODRIGUEZ EXCITED FOR UFC BJJ DEBUT

The former Danaher Death Squad and current B-Team member has been a standout in the no-gi grappling world for years and is no stranger to competing at the Meta APEX, having made multiple appearances under the UFC Fight Pass Invitational banner. But his match with Cruz on Thursday represents his first foray under the UFC BJJ umbrella, with the 29-year-old expressing serious excitement about both the competition surface and the scoring criteria the promotion utilizes.

“I’m quite excited for The Bowl itself,” began Rodriguez, speaking with UFC.com earlier in the week. “In the past, my opponents have really looked to run away from me — kind of backpedal and work the edge, and there are a ton of resets.

“I’m a fairly explosive guy, and when I attack, there’s a long sequence, and these guys look to run, but it’s gonna be really difficult for my opponent to run when we are in The Bowl. We’ve got some walls up, and I’m really excited for that.

“I think the scoring system the UFC is implementing is really interesting,” he added. “They’ve valuing submission attempts, control, positional control, and utter dominance when it comes to scoring, and in addition to that, you have the walls of The Bowl, which entices more jiu jitsu.

“When it comes to competing, the more jiu-jitsu that happens, the more it benefits me.”