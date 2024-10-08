Nicky Rod Isn’t Slowing Down

“One million bucks, 100 million bucks, I’ll always stay the exact same person,” Rodriguez said. “I’m hungry, I love competing and with competing comes the money to elevate my lifestyle and put my family in a better position. I’m the same guy, whether I’m rich or even richer.”

A born and bred athlete, grappling is about more than just money for Rodriguez. He’s carved out a nice life for himself being able to do something most people have to stop in high school: head-to-head competition.