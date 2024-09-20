Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board | UFC FIGHT PASS
Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Playing Out?
By Walker Van Wey
• Sep. 20, 2024
It may not be the most heated matchup in FPI history, but nobody can deny that Nicky Rodriguez vs Michael Pixley is the perfect headliner after the way 2024 has played out.
Both Pixley and Rodriguez speak highly of one another, but that doesn’t mean they’re turning down their competitive drive. As Rodriguez explains it, it doesn’t matter who he’s going against, he’s putting it to the floor. Does his competitive streak span to other activities, or is his fire for beating Michael Pixley limited to the Fight Pass Invitational 8 matchup?
The answers are exactly what you’d have expected from the submission grappling fan favorite.
Top Golf: I’m an all-around athlete; I have the ability to adapt to different styles, and if that style is golfing, I shall adapt and conquer.
Bowling: I’m not the best when it comes to hand-eye coordination, but I’m a quick learner. I’ll watch a YouTube video on how to be more precise when it comes to bowling and I’ll get it done.
Nicky Rodriguez battles Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Baseball: I’m slamming home runs. I’m Babe Ruth in his prime.
Folkstyle Wrestling: I’m pretty confident I also win that. Just because of Pixley’s style. He has a really defensive style; I’ve seen quite a bit of his competition and he almost never shoots. I think he'll probably just get hit with stalling calls while I’m attacking.
Basketball: The problem with basketball is that my defense is impeccable. I’m going to take forever to score because my offensive shot isn’t that good, but he definitely isn’t going to score because I’m going to box him out.