Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board | UFC FIGHT PASS

Both Pixley and Rodriguez speak highly of one another, but that doesn’t mean they’re turning down their competitive drive. As Rodriguez explains it, it doesn’t matter who he’s going against, he’s putting it to the floor. Does his competitive streak span to other activities, or is his fire for beating Michael Pixley limited to the Fight Pass Invitational 8 matchup?



The answers are exactly what you’d have expected from the submission grappling fan favorite.

Top Golf: I’m an all-around athlete; I have the ability to adapt to different styles, and if that style is golfing, I shall adapt and conquer.



Bowling: I’m not the best when it comes to hand-eye coordination, but I’m a quick learner. I’ll watch a YouTube video on how to be more precise when it comes to bowling and I’ll get it done.