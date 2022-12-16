Nick Piccininni Was Made For The Spotlight | UFC Fight Pass

“I was looking for a fight in December and I got a call from DC and he said, ‘I was thinking about Fury FC, what do you think about Fury?’ I was like, ‘I never really thought about it.’ He said, ‘We could see what that looks like. Fury’s a solid promotion, it’s a very good promotion for taking that next step.’ I said, ‘Hell yeah’” Piccininni said.

MMA flyweights have been making waves as of late with the aggressive attack of Deiveson Figueiredo, the heart and personality of Brandon Moreno, the “don’t blink” factor of Brandon Royval and Kai Kara-France, and many more. It seems to be the next division to watch, and it’ll soon be thanks to promotions like Fury FC.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“I saw that they were bigger, with a big name and big following and I was in,” Piccininni said. “We started looking for opponents and now I’m here. They have good flyweights, some of the best in any organization across the nation.”

It’s only fitting for the biggest promotion in Texas to sign the man who could derail a lot of plans for a lot of highly touted flyweights.