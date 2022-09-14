Nick Piccininni Compares His Folkstyle Skills To Current UFC Stars | UFC Fight Pass

In the wave of NCAA stars turned fighters, Nick Piccininni compares his wrestling skillset to that of other dominant names in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions and, spoiler alert, none match up too well against his.

As a prospect outside of the UFC, Piccininni may not have made his mark in the MMA world yet, but with one of the greatest matches in Oklahoma State wrestling’s history and steam being picked up in the cage, it’s only a matter of time.

He may not have won any individual titles but how does he feel his folk style wrestling skills stack up against some of the hottest names in MMA?

Cody Garbrandt

He knows how to grapple, do BJJ, and he’s wrestled. I’m not too far removed from the sport right now. I honestly think I’d be able to do pretty well against him. I’ve been tested by the world’s best. Spencer Lee, Thomas Gilman, I’ve been in there with Daton Fix, silver medalist. I’m pretty good on top. Where I made most of my money in NCAA was on top. It’s one of the unspoken tough positions. If you can’t get out from bottom in college wrestling, you’re going to have a lot of problems in this sport.

Predicted Result: Tech Fall

Aljamain Sterling