Nick Klein Is Getting Everything He Hoped

“We first found out we were pregnant with our first child, our six-year-old, when I was 1-0 as an amateur,” Klein recalls. “And when I found out, I just looked at her and I said, ‘Well, I guess I'm going to have to just put this (fighting) on the back burner. And she stopped me. She said, ‘Stop right there. I know you can do this, and I know your mindset and I know your heart. I know you're going to chase whatever you want to do and that you'll be successful at it. As far as you stopping your love and your passion, that's not going to happen. I believe in you and I know you can do it.’ She said that when she found out she was pregnant with our child and I brought up not doing it, she pushed me to stay, to keep it up and the first thing she said was, you're not giving up on your dreams. I know you're going to make it. So yeah, she's a rock to me.”

That’s plenty to fight for, and Klein plans on doing just that on Saturday night. As for the emotions before the most important walk of his career, he won’t know until he gets there, but he has an idea what it will look like, at least.

“I’ll be honest with you, I keep envisioning walking into that locker room and seeing the fight kit with my name on the shorts,” he said. “That's been the biggest thing on my mind, walking into that locker room and finally seeing that fight kit with my name. That was my dream, being in the UFC and seeing that fight kit with my name on it. That's going to be a tough moment itself, and then it's going to be kind of crazy. I got to go out and fight not long after seeing that kit, but it's going to be a surreal experience, especially knowing that we're fighting in an arena right away. I've spent a long time working for this and it hasn't come easy. Every training session that I've put in, every practice has played into what's going to happen on February 22nd, and there's definitely going to be a rollercoaster of emotions before that night and leading up to it. Like I said, I know it's going to be a crazy moment when I get to walk in and finally see those shorts with my name printed on them, and it's going to be everything that I've ever hoped for.”