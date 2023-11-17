Nick Aguirre Would Not Change A Thing

It wasn’t too long ago that Aguirre was the undefeated fighter in the equation, and maybe it was the confidence that comes with that “0” that led him to agree to a UFC fight against Dan Argueta up a weight class on short notice in January.

“It’s not ideal, but there is a thing about when you haven't lost before where you do feel a bit invincible, and that was definitely a thing in my head,” he said. “It was like, yeah, these aren’t the best circumstances, but somehow I'm going to find a way to get it done. And I felt comfortable with the matchup and I felt like if I had time, there's no way I would say no to this guy, so why would I say no now? And this is the UFC - this has been my dream my whole life. I have to say yes and I'm going to find a way to get this done. And unfortunately it just didn't go that way.”

Aguirre lost a unanimous decision to Argueta at the APEX, but now he’s back with a second chance to make a first impression. And while he won’t be putting a perfect record on the line like his opponent will, he has no regrets about stepping up to the plate when his number was called earlier this year.

“I'd do it all again in a second, for sure,” Aguirre said. “It's not like me to say no to something like that. There was never a question in my head, and I've learned a lot from it. Yeah, it didn't go my way, but I feel like I got so much better from that experience. I feel like I learned way more from that fight than every other fight combined. It's easy when you're dominating people on the local circuit, but you're truly not learning much. You're just learning what you already know, which is that local scene. You're way better than a lot of these guys. I got away with some things that I didn't get away with against Dan Argueta. I let him back me up, I let him dictate the pace, and locally, that wasn't happening against anybody. I was backing up everybody and I was doing what I wanted to do. And so I learned a lot from the Argueta fight.”

Now he plans on playing Professor Aguirre to Payton Talbott.