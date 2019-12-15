Ngannou vs Rozenstruik Earn Main Event For UFC Columbus

Plus, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returns to fight in his home state for the first time since 2014 when he faces longtime 135-pound contender Raphael Assuncao in the UFC Fight Night on ESPN co-main event.



Fresh from a trio of knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, the No. 2-ranked Ngannou has few opponents lining up to fight him, but the exception has been the unbeaten Rozenstruik, who has gone 4-0 with four knockouts in his first year in the UFC, earning him a number five ranking and the biggest fight of his career in March.