Ngannou vs Dos Santos New Minneapolis Main Event

Due to injury, Tyron Woodley has been forced to withdraw from his UFC on ESPN main event bout against Robbie Lawler on June 29. Replacing this bout at Target Center in Minneapolis will be a showdown of elite heavyweights, as former world champion Junior Dos Santos continues on his road back to the top against feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on ESPN, are on sale now.

Originally scheduled to meet at UFC 239 on July 6, Dos Santos and Ngannou will now meet a week earlier, with Dos Santos looking to extend his three-fight winning streak while Ngannou attempts to follow up back to back first-round knockouts of Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez with another spectacular finish.

Lawler will not compete on the UFC Fight Night card.

