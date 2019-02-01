Ngannou Just Getting Started

RELATED CONTENT: Ngannou Discusses Previous Losses | Highlights From Open Workouts

Whether in mixed martial arts or boxing, there’s nothing like the heavyweight division. It’s the weight class people who aren’t even diehard fans will gravitate too, and if you’ve proven yourself as a talent and as an attraction, you could lose ten fights in a row and still have enough carte blanche to get another call for a big fight.

Things hadn’t gotten that bad for Ngannou, but his losses to Miocic and Lewis stung enough that he needed a turnaround in his rematch with the surging Blaydes, who he had already defeated in April 2016. And he got it, in the process not only garnering a high-profile Sunday main event against two-time former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, but giving him the confidence he lost in the first half of last year.

“That performance helped me a lot, basically to regain the confidence in myself,” Ngannou said. “For this training camp, it was mentally easier. I didn’t have to carry a lot of pressure. I’m just about to go there and have fun. That’s what I used to do and it worked. I don’t have to be concerned with what’s going on, just go there to have fun, and my last performance really helped me with that.”