Ngannou Has His Eyes On The Prize

UFC: Why did you want to fight Cain Velasquez?

FN: I decided to fight him because he was, when people told me about MMA, about five-and-a-half years ago, I went on YouTube trying to check who were the heavyweight champ, and Cain Velasquez was the UFC champ at the time. I started to watch his fights against Junior (dos Santos), Allistar (Overeem), Brock (Lesnar), and Cain was the top of the list. I said, ‘If you have to fight this guy some day, then great.’

UFC: You’ve watched mnost of fights, so what to expect to see from him when you’re staring across the Octagon?

FN: I except to see him performing, giving his best, and I’ll do the same. I’m going to take the win.

UFC: When you learned who Cain Velasuez was and watched his fights, did you take anything from those fights and implement it into your own game?

FN: At that time, no because I didn’t know s*** about UFC. I just watched the fights. It was fun, I didn’t know what it was exactly, so I had to learn at that time. But now, I know that he’s a wrestler, a very good wrestler. He’s well-rounded, but mostly a wrestler, and I’m a better striker than him, and I also have knockout power, so I can use that and get the job done.