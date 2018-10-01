Ngannou Discusses Past Losses At Open Workouts

Francis Ngannou kicked things off, displaying his power on the pads. One fan yelled, “Show us the uppercut, Francis,” referencing his legendary knockout of Allistair Overeem.

Although there were no knockout punches thrown, Ngannou showed off exactly what makes him such an impressive opponent for any heavyweight that stares at him across the Octagon.

Afterward, he was complimentary of his opponent, Cain Velasquez, calling him one of the best heavyweights of all-time. Ngannou also spoke about how he was able to bounce back after two straight losses to finish Curtis Blaydes in the first round at Fight Night Beijing.

“That was very important for me because after those two losses, you can’t just walk around and tell people that you’re okay,” Ngannou said.