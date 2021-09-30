The Next Step For Casey O'Neill

Casey O’Neill’s father paid her a visit recently. Traveling all the way from Australia--where O’Neill spent many of her formative years--to her newly adopted home of Las Vegas, the thought was that he would support his daughter as she fought in her second UFC bout.

“He was a little overwhelmed by my fight. It was his first big fight. I’d never seen him nervous before and he was chalk-white at the back. I was like ‘Damn. You Okay?’ I was checking on him before the fight,” she laughs.

And what a fight it was, with O’Neill kicking off the proceedings by submitting Lara Procopio in dominant fashion.

“He loved the experience and everything. It was a little taste of freedom for him because Australia is so locked down. Now he’s back home, back locked down and missing it here.”

That was June, and O’Neill is already on the eve of her third promotional outing this Saturday on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker, where she meets Antonina Shevchenko.