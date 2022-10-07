Next Generation MMA Liverpool Is Only Getting Started

If you ask Pimblett, he’ll say it all feels normal because it is what he always expected, and now, the rest of the fighters on the mat are used to a gang of cameramen on the mat. The gym is adapting, as well. Along the graffiti-style art on the walls of the gym are signs and rules for visitors, which include not interrupting an athlete while they’re training and respecting the work getting done in the gym.

Next Gen’s head man Paul Rimmer admits the amount of fanfare his two pupils receive is “bewildering” at times, but he doesn’t view that as any sort of burden.

“I think it's like really good to see them blow up because they are such amazing people,” Rimmer said. “It's great for the world to see them, get to know them, and I feel like they’re so open and good people, that people feel it from them, feel they're approachable and they can come and speak to them and reach out. I think that's a very important thing, like being able to come and meet your role model, train with your role model, ask them some advice. I can't think of another sport where you can just walk into a training facility that world class athletes train in and become friends with them and train with them and do them sort of things, but MMA is that sport where you still can do that.”

Rimmer’s journey in mixed martial arts started in earnest when he moved to the United States to train under Chris Brennan in Orange County. Although Rimmer grew up training and was interested in different martial arts, his interest in jiu jitsu piqued after watching Royce Gracie win the first UFC tournament in 1993. After a few years, he moved back to England and found a scene that was lacking.