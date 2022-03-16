The Next Chapter For Josh Heil | UFC Fight Pass

“I had no idea what was going on,” Heil said. “I’m one of those guys that’s just going to wrestle. I’m not really going to worry about what the refs are saying or what’s being said outside. I’m not concerned about what’s going on. I just want to get on the mat, do my thing and get off, so I had no idea what the heck was going on.”

The more the reality of the situation hit him, the more he was grasping that he lost because of a lapse in focus from officials. While most athletes could hold their head high knowing fault fell elsewhere, all Heil could do was blame himself.

Even with the built-in reality that it wasn’t his fault, Heil wouldn’t let himself off the hook.

“If I’m in a situation that doesn’t go my way, it’s my fault.,” Heil explained. “When that happened, instantly I was like, ‘What could I have done more?’ Instantly, I put it on me. Yes, the ref didn’t do his job and the refs came out and said they didn’t do their job. They came out with a rule saying something or another. I’m just thinking, ‘Well, if I don’t let him take me down with half a second left, nothing happens.’”