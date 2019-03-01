Next Big Thing? Yusuff Remains Calm About His Rise

And Yusuff won’t be the last fighter from the African nation getting that love. Kamaru Usman is the new UFC welterweight champion. Francis Ngannou is a heavyweight wrecking machine. And the list of UFC fighters with African roots (Kennedy Nzechukwu, Marc Diakiese, Don Madge, Israel Adesanya, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Jimi Manuwa, Abu Azaitar) is growing by the minute, and “Super” Sodiq couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s like a rising tide raises all boats,” he said. “It starts with just one or two people and the next thing you know, it turns into a whole wave. I’m sure a lot of kids out there saw Kamaru win that belt and they were super inspired by it. And maybe five, ten years from now, you might see more than just five or six of us. You might see almost the whole roster full of Africans.”

In the meantime, there is likely someone in Lagos looking at Yusuff and getting the itch to put the gloves on and start dream chasing.

“If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will,” he said. “There’s nothing that could drive you more than being somebody’s motivation to make it out.”

Brought to the United States by his mother at the age of nine, Yusuff basically had to learn a new culture and way of life, and there’s something to be said for that ability to adapt, move forward and stay hungry. In fact, those may be the reasons he’s one of the top prospects in the sport.