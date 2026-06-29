The Newcomers | 2026 Half-Year Awards

That’s the email question I would get around this time every year from our late Editorial Director Thomas Gerbasi, who passed away unexpectedly back in September. The final event of the first half would have just wrapped, and with an “off week” ahead, TG would be looking for ideas and content to fill the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

All I would write back is “Awards,” followed by my personal Top 5 selections for the five categories we’d always voted on in June and December: newcomers, submissions, knockouts, fights, and fighters.

This is the first year I didn’t get that email, and it admittedly feels weird. But stepping into TG’s shoes and being the person that prompted the other members of our team and voting panel to get their submissions in made me smile, as did the easy decision to give our bi-annual staff awards a new official name.

Welcome the Thomas Gerbasi UFC.com Half-Year Awards

Here’s a look at the Top 5 Newcomers of 2026.

1 - Murtazali Magomedov