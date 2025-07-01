 Skip to main content
Malcolm Wellmaker reacts after knocking out Kris Moutinho in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Newcomers | 2025 Half-Year Awards

There Were Some Epic UFC Debuts In The First Half Of 2025. Take A Look At Which Five Newcomers Have Our Attention
By UFC Staff • Jul. 1, 2025

Who were the top rookies to make their way to the Octagon in the first half of 2025? Read on to find out as the highly unofficial half-year awards season begins…

1 – Malcolm Wellmaker

Malcolm Wellmaker KOs Kris Moutinho In Round 1 | UFC Atlanta
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Malcolm Wellmaker KOs Kris Moutinho In Round 1 | UFC Atlanta
/

It didn’t take long for Malcolm Wellmaker to make an impression – 1:59 to be exact – and when he knocked out South African prospect Cameron Saaiman to win his UFC debut in April, it marked “The Machine” as a fighter to watch in the 135-pound weight class. So we watched, and then he did it again in his home state of Georgia in June – this time against Kris Moutinho. Throw in his quick KO of Adam Bramhald on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer, and Mr. Wellmaker has had a heck of a 12 months. Better yet, he got to quit his job as a union pipefitter, has charisma for days, and has every trait to become a big star in this game. 

2 – JooSang Yoo

JooSang Yoo of South Korea reacts after a knockout victory against Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
JooSang Yoo of South Korea reacts after a knockout victory against Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

If you show up to the UFC with the nickname “Zombie Jr.,” in tribute to “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, you need to give the fans something special. And that’s just what JooSang Yoo did in his Octagon debut in June, needing just 28 seconds to dispatch Jeka Saragih and move to 9-0 as a pro. And while the 31-year-old Yoo got a late start in the sport, he looks to be the real deal thus far. TKZ should be proud.

3 – Jacobe Smith

Jacobe Smith strikes Niko Price during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Jacobe Smith strikes Niko Price during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

As a three-time All-American for Oklahoma State University with an unbeaten pro MMA and Sayif Saud and the Fortis MMA team behind him, Jacobe Smith should be getting the full hype train treatment. But I didn’t feel that buzz until Saturday night, when the Dana White’s Contender Series grad moved to 2-0 in the UFC with a second-round submission win over Niko Price. Add in his debut knockout of Preston Parsons, and that’s two finishes over two solid UFC vets. If you’re not on that hype train yet, get on, seats are going fast.

4 – Tallison Teixeira

Tallison Teixeira of Brazil kicks Justin Tafa of New Zealand in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)
Tallison Teixeira of Brazil kicks Justin Tafa of New Zealand in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)

At 6-foot-7, Tallison Teixeira looks the part of a legit heavyweight contender, but in addition to his physical gifts, Texeira has technique to go along with it, and when you consider that he’s just 25, we might be talking about this young man for years to come. After a two-minute knockout of Arthur Lopes on season eight of the Contender Series, Teixeira needed just 35 seconds to halt Justin Tafa in his UFC debut in February. Now he’s matched up with Derrick Lewis next weekend in Nashville’s main event, and that alone should tell you how the UFC feels about the Brazilian’s upside.

5 – Azamat Bekoev

Azamat Bekoev punches Ryan Loder in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Azamat Bekoev punches Ryan Loder in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

A two-time LFA champion, Russia’s Azamat Bekoev still seemed to come out of nowhere when he made his UFC debut in January. Two knockout wins over highly regarded middleweight prospects Zachary Reese and Ryan Loder later, Mr. Bekoev is under the radar no longer. And while some might sit on a hot start like that, Bekoev will be back in action in August, facing another up and comer in Torrez Finney.

Others receiving votes – Marco Tulio, Ateba Gautier, Quillan Salkilld, Jose Miguel Delgado, Mario Pinto, Austin Vanderford, Andreas Gustafsson

Order UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3